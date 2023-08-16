Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (64-55) versus the Kansas City Royals (39-82) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on August 16.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (8-7) against the Royals and James McArthur.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win nine times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (485 total, 4.0 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule