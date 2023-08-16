Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He has a .277/.318/.496 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 105 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.296/.436 on the year.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 125 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.319/.432 so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .240 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .257/.334/.390 slash line so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

