The Kansas City Royals (39-82) will look to Maikel Garcia, on a 17-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (64-55) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (8-7) for the Mariners and James McArthur for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (8-7, 3.20 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James McArthur

McArthur gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.

The 26-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.

He has a 13.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .444 against him over his five appearances this season.

James McArthur vs. Mariners

The Mariners have MLB's 15th-ranked scoring offense (547 total runs) and have racked up a .236 batting average as a team while hitting 146 home runs (12th in the league) this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (8-7) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 4.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.

