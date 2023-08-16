Ryan McMahon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (batting .083 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 105 hits and an OBP of .331 this season.
- In 62.8% of his 113 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (11.5%).
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (51 of 113), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.267
|AVG
|.230
|.342
|OBP
|.321
|.490
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|23
|74/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.
