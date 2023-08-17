The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .240 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 35 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.1% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .287 AVG .192 .374 OBP .226 .525 SLG .293 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 49/5 3 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings