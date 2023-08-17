Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mariners
|Royals vs Mariners Odds
|Royals vs Mariners Prediction
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .240 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 35 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.1% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.287
|AVG
|.192
|.374
|OBP
|.226
|.525
|SLG
|.293
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|49/5
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), first in WHIP (1.002), and 41st in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.