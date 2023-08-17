The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (batting .269 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .278 with three doubles and three walks.

This year, Beaty has totaled at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.

In three of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .357 AVG .200 .438 OBP .200 .357 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

