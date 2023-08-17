On Thursday, Matt Duffy (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .265.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In nine games this season (14.8%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.7%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.317 AVG .203
.387 OBP .247
.390 SLG .261
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
9 RBI 2
13/7 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
