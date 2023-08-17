On Thursday, Michael Massey (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .231.

Massey has picked up a hit in 49 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 94 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .240 AVG .223 .309 OBP .255 .363 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 19 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings