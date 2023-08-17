Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nelson Velazquez (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mariners
|Royals vs Mariners Odds
|Royals vs Mariners Prediction
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .271 with two doubles, six home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 40.0% of his games this season, and 11.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Matt Beaty
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.083
|.385
|OBP
|.083
|.806
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (10-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.