Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Mariners on August 17, 2023
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners play at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (beginning at 2:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.
- He's slashed .274/.315/.491 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI (107 total hits).
- He's slashed .255/.298/.437 so far this season.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 73 RBI (129 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.
- He's slashed .261/.323/.437 so far this year.
- Rodriguez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .308 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .259/.341/.391 so far this year.
- France heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
