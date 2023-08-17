How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 119 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (477 total).
- The Tigers are 29th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 88 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the fourth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Skubal has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.
- In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- None of Curry's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Curry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Xzavion Curry
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Gavin Williams
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|L 7-2
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Matt Manning
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.