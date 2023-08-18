Brendan Rodgers vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .213 with three doubles and two walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.240
|AVG
|.182
|.269
|OBP
|.250
|.360
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
