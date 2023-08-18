The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .285.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In four games this year, he has homered (4.5%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .316 AVG .252 .351 OBP .306 .420 SLG .340 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 13 34/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings