Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .266.

Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with at least two hits five times (8.1%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In nine games this season (14.5%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.4%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .318 AVG .203 .385 OBP .247 .388 SLG .261 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 2 13/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings