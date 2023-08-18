Matt Duffy vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .266.
- Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with at least two hits five times (8.1%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In nine games this season (14.5%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.318
|AVG
|.203
|.385
|OBP
|.247
|.388
|SLG
|.261
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|13/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.