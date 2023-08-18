On Friday, MJ Melendez (.744 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .235 with 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 74 of 115 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.4%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has an RBI in 29 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 53 .228 AVG .242 .299 OBP .315 .360 SLG .428 18 XBH 21 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings