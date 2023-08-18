Nelson Velazquez -- batting .235 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .288 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Velazquez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 43.8% of his games in 2023, and 12.7% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (43.8%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .348 AVG .083 .348 OBP .083 .870 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

