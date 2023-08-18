The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+155).

Royals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -190 +155 - - - - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. In four consecutive games, Kansas City and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.9 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 45 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 11-34 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 123 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 16-44 17-31 22-52 29-61 10-22

