Thai-Son Kwiatkowski's round of 64 match in the Winston-Salem Open will be against Luca van Assche. Kwiatkowski is +8000 to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Kwiatkowski at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Kwiatkowski's Next Match

After his 6-1, 6-0 victory over Andrey Kuznetsov in the qualification final, Kwiatkowski will meet van Assche in the round of 64 on Monday, August 21 at 4:40 PM ET.

Kwiatkowski Stats

Kwiatkowski is coming off a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Kuznetsov in the qualifying round on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Kwiatkowski is 3-3 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

Kwiatkowski is 3-3 on hard courts over the past year.

In his six matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Kwiatkowski has averaged 19.2 games.

In his six matches on a hard surface over the past year, Kwiatkowski has averaged 19.2 games.

