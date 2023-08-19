Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 137 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 81 of 121 games this season (66.9%), including 40 multi-hit games (33.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 121), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 45 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (55 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.302
|AVG
|.253
|.335
|OBP
|.301
|.563
|SLG
|.436
|31
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|51
|RBI
|27
|43/13
|K/BB
|56/14
|13
|SB
|21
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
