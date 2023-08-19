On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .231 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on four occasions (30.8%).

In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .267 AVG .182 .290 OBP .250 .467 SLG .182 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 9/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings