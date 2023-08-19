Dairon Blanco vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Justin Steele and the Chicago CubsAugust 19 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 14 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-1 with an RBI.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .250 with six doubles, four triples and four walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 28 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In nine games this year (32.1%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.297
|AVG
|.209
|.333
|OBP
|.277
|.486
|SLG
|.372
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (13-3) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
