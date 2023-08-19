Mike Toglia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Toglia -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the White Sox.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .164 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- This year, Toglia has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.127
|.279
|OBP
|.172
|.291
|SLG
|.218
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.