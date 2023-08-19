MJ Melendez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MJ Melendez and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .235 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (75 of 116), with multiple hits 20 times (17.2%).
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (25%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.228
|AVG
|.242
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.360
|SLG
|.429
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|67/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6).
