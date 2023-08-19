Ryan McMahon brings a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (47-75) game versus the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

The White Sox will call on Jesse Scholtens (1-5) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-13).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scholtens - CHW (1-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-13, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 23 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.94, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.

Freeland has registered nine quality starts this season.

Freeland will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox's Scholtens (1-5) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.243.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.