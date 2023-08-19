Saturday's game features the Colorado Rockies (47-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-74) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 19.

The White Sox will look to Jesse Scholtens (1-5) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-13).

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 42, or 39.6%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 42-64 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (531 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule