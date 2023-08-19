On Saturday, August 19 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (62-59) host the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will get the call for the Cubs, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds to win.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.21 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 4.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Cubs went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 11-34 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220)

Royals Futures Odds

