Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Cubs on August 19, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 137 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.318/.501 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .254/.295/.434 on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Steele Stats
- The Cubs' Justin Steele (13-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.
- Steele has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|5.1
|8
|4
|3
|7
|4
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|9
|5
|4
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.347/.407 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .323/.374/.545 slash line so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
