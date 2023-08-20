How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Times - August 8
The Women's World Cup schedule on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 includes one Round of 16 match, with teams setting their sights on securing a berth in the quarterfinals.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Women's World Cup action.
Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match
One match is scheduled for today. Here's the day's agenda:
- France vs. Morocco: 7:00 AM ET on August 08 (TV: Fox Sports 1)
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want to know which teams are the cream of the crop at this year's Women's World Cup? We've listed the top favorites -- and the latest championship odds -- below:
- England: +240
- Spain: +300
- Japan: +450
- France: +650
- Australia: +800
- Sweden: +900
- Netherlands: +1100
- Colombia: +3500
- Norway: +5000
- Switzerland: +10000
