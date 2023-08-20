Robert Austin Wynns vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs White Sox Player Props
|Rockies vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs White Sox
|Rockies vs White Sox Odds
|Rockies vs White Sox Prediction
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .202.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In five games this year (15.6%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Jurickson Profar
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.226
|AVG
|.200
|.294
|OBP
|.233
|.290
|SLG
|.325
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|9/2
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.