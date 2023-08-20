Dairon Blanco vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .253 with six doubles, four triples and five walks.
- In 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), Blanco has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Blanco has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.297
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.486
|SLG
|.370
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
