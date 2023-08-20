Ezequiel Tovar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 41 games this season (35.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.287
|AVG
|.237
|.336
|OBP
|.264
|.472
|SLG
|.400
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|25
|55/12
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
