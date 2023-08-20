Ezequiel Tovar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
  • Tovar has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in 41 games this season (35.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 57
.287 AVG .237
.336 OBP .264
.472 SLG .400
23 XBH 21
7 HR 7
31 RBI 25
55/12 K/BB 69/9
2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
