Harold Castro vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 12 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .262.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Castro has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.272
|AVG
|.252
|.276
|OBP
|.281
|.325
|SLG
|.330
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|32/1
|K/BB
|26/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
