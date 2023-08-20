How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule on Sunday, FC Nantes and Lille OSC square off at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Lille OSC vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes (0-0-1) is on the road to match up with Lille OSC (0-1-0) at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-245)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+650)
- Draw: (+400)
Watch Stade Reims vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 (0-0-1) travels to play Stade Reims (0-0-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-110)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+300)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch FC Lorient vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice (0-1-0) is on the road to match up with FC Lorient (0-1-0) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+120)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+225)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Le Havre AC vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 (1-0-0) journeys to play Le Havre AC (0-1-0) at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+170)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+180)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch AS Monaco vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg (1-0-0) makes the trip to match up with AS Monaco (1-0-0) at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-120)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+300)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch RC Lens vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes (1-0-0) journeys to face RC Lens (0-0-1) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: RC Lens (+145)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+180)
- Draw: (+265)
