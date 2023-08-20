The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .284.
  • In 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.5%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.6%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 42
.316 AVG .248
.351 OBP .303
.420 SLG .335
14 XBH 8
1 HR 3
27 RBI 13
34/12 K/BB 44/13
9 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
