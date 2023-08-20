The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .234 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .455.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year (41 of 117), with two or more runs nine times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 55 .228 AVG .241 .299 OBP .311 .360 SLG .424 18 XBH 22 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 70/18 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings