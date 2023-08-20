MJ Melendez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .234 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .455.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year (41 of 117), with two or more runs nine times (7.7%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|55
|.228
|AVG
|.241
|.299
|OBP
|.311
|.360
|SLG
|.424
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|70/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
