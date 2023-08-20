On Sunday, Nelson Velazquez (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

In 58.8% of his games this season (10 of 17), Velazquez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (41.2%), and in 12.1% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .348 AVG .083 .348 OBP .083 .870 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings