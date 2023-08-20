The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.

Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

Jones has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Jones has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (39.4%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .288 AVG .270 .373 OBP .348 .500 SLG .500 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 29/14 K/BB 56/14 6 SB 2

