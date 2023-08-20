The Chicago White Sox (48-75) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (48-75) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (5-6) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

Rockies vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 21 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.74, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .332 against him.

So far this year, Flexen has not registered a quality start.

Flexen is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.9 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (5-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 4.32, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.388.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

