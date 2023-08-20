How to Watch the Royals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 121 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .245 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 502 (four per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-13) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Lyles has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
