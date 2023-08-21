After going 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .232 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.0% of them.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .279 AVG .187 .364 OBP .226 .510 SLG .280 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 28/10 K/BB 51/6 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings