Kyle Isbel vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- hitting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (28.4%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.5%) he had more than one.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.235
|.274
|OBP
|.264
|.366
|SLG
|.400
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|18/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.80 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.