Maikel Garcia and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 63 of 90 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (4.4%), leaving the park in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Athletics

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .316 AVG .253 .351 OBP .307 .420 SLG .340 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 14 34/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings