Marcos Giron meets Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), he was knocked out by Michael Mmoh in the round of 32. Giron's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +40000.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Giron at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Giron's Next Match

Giron will begin play at the US Open by meeting Davidovich Fokina in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Giron has current moneyline odds of +225 to win his next match against Davidovich Fokina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Marcos Giron Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +40000

Want to bet on Giron? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Giron Stats

Giron was defeated in his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Mmoh in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023.

Through 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron has gone 28-28 and has yet to win a title.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Giron has gone 18-18.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Giron has played 24.6 games per match. He won 50.5% of them.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.1 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Giron has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Giron has claimed 21.7% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.