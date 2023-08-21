Matt Duffy vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .258 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Duffy has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (7.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (15.4%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.318
|AVG
|.192
|.385
|OBP
|.232
|.388
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (3-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.