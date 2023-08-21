On Monday, Michael Massey (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 52 of 98 games this year (53.1%) Massey has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (9.2%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (28.6%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .240 AVG .224 .308 OBP .253 .360 SLG .382 12 XBH 12 3 HR 7 20 RBI 22 32/14 K/BB 44/6 3 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings