After advancing to the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open (before being eliminated by Aryna Sabalenka in her previous match), Ons Jabeur will begin play in the US Open versus Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the round of 128. Jabeur's odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +2200.

Jabeur at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur's Next Match

In her opener at the US Open, Jabeur will face Osorio Serrano on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Ons Jabeur Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2200

Jabeur Stats

Jabeur is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 2-ranked Sabalenka, 5-7, 3-6.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Jabeur has gone 30-12 and has won one title.

Jabeur has a match record of 12-6 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Jabeur has played 21.0 games per match in her 42 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 18 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Jabeur has averaged 22.2 games.

Jabeur has won 43.4% of her return games and 68.6% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Jabeur has won 42.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 64.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

