Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (40-86) versus the Oakland Athletics (34-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.
The probable pitchers are Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics and Tucker Davidson (1-2) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.1%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 33 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (505 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|James McArthur vs Luis Castillo
|August 17
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Angel Zerpa vs George Kirby
|August 18
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Cole Ragans vs Jameson Taillon
|August 19
|@ Cubs
|L 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Justin Steele
|August 20
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tucker Davidson vs Paul Blackburn
|August 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Angel Zerpa vs Paul Blackburn
|August 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Luis Medina
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
|August 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
|August 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.