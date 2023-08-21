Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Athletics on August 21, 2023
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 141 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.
- He's slashing .281/.320/.500 on the year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.
- He's slashing .254/.297/.431 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Paul Blackburn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Blackburn Stats
- The Athletics' Paul Blackburn (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Blackburn has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Blackburn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Nationals
|Aug. 11
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|9
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Paul Blackburn's player props with BetMGM.
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has collected 84 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .245/.329/.469 slash line so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.