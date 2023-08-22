The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.409 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 142 hits and an OBP of .320, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with two homers.

In 67.7% of his 124 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 47 games this season (37.9%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .302 AVG .260 .335 OBP .305 .563 SLG .445 31 XBH 25 15 HR 10 51 RBI 29 43/13 K/BB 57/14 13 SB 24

Athletics Pitching Rankings