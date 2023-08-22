Mike Toglia vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .147 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .171 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 17 of 35 games this season (48.6%) Toglia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Toglia has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 13 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.210
|AVG
|.127
|.300
|OBP
|.172
|.290
|SLG
|.218
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|3
|23/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (2-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.99 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
